Siren Price Tops $0.0556 on Major Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Siren coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siren has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Siren has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $14,868.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren (CRYPTO:SI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

