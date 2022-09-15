SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $130.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SiTime traded as low as $91.50 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 2857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James reduced their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.00.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.