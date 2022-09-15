Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SIX opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

