Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 50,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SIX opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

