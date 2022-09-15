Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €100.00 ($102.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($173.78).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.