Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $51.89 Average PT from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.34 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.