Skycoin (SKY) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Skycoin (SKY) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

