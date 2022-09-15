Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

