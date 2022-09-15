SM Energy (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland Sells 10,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.