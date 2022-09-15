SmartPad (PAD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Million

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartPad has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.
SmartPad Profile
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
SmartPad Coin Trading
