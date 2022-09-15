Smartshare Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $88,156.79 and approximately $698.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

