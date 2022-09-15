Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

SMAR opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

