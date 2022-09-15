Smaugs NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $192.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $18,482.90 and $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000393 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT (SMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.