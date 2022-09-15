Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

SWBI stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

