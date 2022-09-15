Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $131,123.64 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $197.98 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

