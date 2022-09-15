Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $131,123.64 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of SNOW opened at $197.98 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.05.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
