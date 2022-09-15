Societe Generale Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of €22.40 ($22.86).
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
