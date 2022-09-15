SolFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.