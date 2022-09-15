Sologenic (SOLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $647,662.00

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $54.60 million and $647,662.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

