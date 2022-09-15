Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $426.56

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.56 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 385 ($4.65). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 493,377 shares.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £222.05 million and a P/E ratio of 779.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.56.

Somero Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,098.04%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

