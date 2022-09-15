SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Market Capitalization Tops $18.94 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $31.20 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

