Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

