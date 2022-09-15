SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,436.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $28,199.28 and $18,436.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

