Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE SCCO opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Southern Copper has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

