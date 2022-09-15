Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Argus

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Southern by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,715,000 after acquiring an additional 148,545 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.