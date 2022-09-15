Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) PT Set at C$0.51 by Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.51 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 168.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 2.7 %
SSV stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. Southern Silver Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.
About Southern Silver Exploration
