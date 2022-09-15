Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) PT Set at C$0.51 by Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.51 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 168.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 2.7 %

SSV stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. Southern Silver Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

