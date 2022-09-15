Space Cow Boy Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,662.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00077071 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

