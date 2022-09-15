Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Articles

