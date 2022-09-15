SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $48,816.56 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $48,816.56 and approximately $97,339.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000394 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

