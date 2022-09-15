Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

