Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Concord Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Concord Acquisition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Stock Performance

CND opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Concord Acquisition

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

