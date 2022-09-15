Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of GO Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth $169,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GO Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

GO Acquisition Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

