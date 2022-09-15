Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAG opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

