Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $429,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPAR stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

