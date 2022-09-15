Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 976,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

