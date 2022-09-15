Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CIIG Capital Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth $445,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth $3,149,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth $343,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth $9,842,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 16.8% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 195,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIIG opened at $9.99 on Thursday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.