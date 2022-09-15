Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Oxus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXUS. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OXUS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.66.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

