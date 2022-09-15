Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESACU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,056,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000.
ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ESACU opened at $10.18 on Thursday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.
About ESGEN Acquisition
ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.
