Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

NASDAQ:TETCU opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

