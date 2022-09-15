Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTB. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 181,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTB opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

