Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 117.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAMU stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

