Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,568 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.