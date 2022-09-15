Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Better World Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

