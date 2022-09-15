Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $3,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $12,549,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $6,024,000.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ CLINU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.