Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMKR. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

