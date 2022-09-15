Spheroid Universe Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,474.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe launched on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spheroid Universe is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

