SPINDLE Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $288,504.55 and $150.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00288436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00134232 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005290 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001563 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

