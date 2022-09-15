Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $48.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.09 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

