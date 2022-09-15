Splintershards Price Hits $0.0873 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $71.04 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032788 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 919,335,095 coins and its circulating supply is 813,607,287 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.