Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $50,000 in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 8.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,301 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 34.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 68,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Down 22.5 %

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.