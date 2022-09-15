Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.